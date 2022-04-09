Great Malvern: Restoration work begins for Victorian station
An historic train station is to receive a £4m facelift to restore its heritage features.
Great Malvern's 162-year-old station in Worcestershire was awarded Grade II listed status in 1969 and has a host of Victorian details.
Its Victorian platform canopies, overhead glazing and ornate ironwork and sculptures will be renovated by Network Rail.
The restoration work is due to be completed by early 2023.
The investment follows an £8,000 project in 2021 to repair the station's Victorian clock, which had been stuck at 12 minutes past two for more than three years.
"It's great to be returning to Great Malvern again and investing a significant amount to improve this picturesque station and secure its future for the next generation," Lawrence James, from Network Rail, said.
"Working on the canopy roofs and repainting the ironwork will not only benefit local people but also tourists who travel to the area and nearby Malvern hills."
Rail services will not be affected during the works, Network Rail said, but it advised passengers that the "look and feel of the station will be different" during the restoration.
