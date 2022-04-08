Ukraine: Ledbury man to deliver bullet proof vests and mine detectors
Bullet proof vests, mine detectors and medical supplies are being sent to Ukraine this weekend, thanks to fundraising efforts in Herefordshire.
Last month, Ian Jackson, from Ledbury, and his friends took humanitarian aid to the country.
That saw them take refugees to the border after delivering food, bedding and other supplies to Lviv.
Mr Jackson said he spent three days transporting mainly women and their children, along with some families.
This time they will be taking donations to the capital city as Ukrainian troops push back Russian forces in the north.
The group plan to leave in their van on Sunday and Mr Jackson said he was not "too worried" about the journey, despite the conflict.
"We will be very much watching the news and getting the local information to find out if it is still relatively safe to get up there," he said.
"Luckily I have found most of what was required to go to Kyiv."
The donations of mine detectors and bullet proof vests, along with tents and medical aid, came from a dog rescue charity, he added.
