Second teen charged with Redditch Asda store murder
- Published
A second teenager has been charged with murder, after a man was fatally stabbed outside an Asda.
Ian Kirwan, 53, from Redditch, Worcestershire, was wounded near the store on Jinnah Road on 8 March.
A 15-year-old is due at Kidderminster Magistrates' Court on Friday. Another boy, aged 14, appeared in court on 14 March.
Ten other youths were arrested in connection with the stabbing, including three who have been bailed.
Seven have been released with no further action, West Mercia Police said.
