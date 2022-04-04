Ross-on-Wye: Woman charged with newborn's murder
An 18-year-old woman has been charged with murdering a newborn baby.
Paris Mayo, of Ruardean in Gloucestershire, was detained by police on Monday.
She was accused in connection with the death of an infant whose body was found at a house in Ross-on-Wye, Herefordshire, on 24 March 2019.
West Mercia Police said Ms Mayo would appear before magistrates in Kidderminster later.
