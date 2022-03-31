Evesham cycling centre: Extra £450k approved for new hub
Plans to spend an extra £452,000 on a new cycling centre have been approved.
The cash for the hub at Evesham Football Club is needed to cover the cost of car parking and inflation, a report for Wychavon District Council said.
The overall cost of the scheme will be more than £2m and include a one kilometre (0.6 miles) closed-circuit track and a pump track for BMX riders.
The authority's executive board backed the proposals to spend the extra cash.
The project will also include routes and trails for learners and cyclists of all abilities, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The council said it expects to pay for the whole project through Section 106 money handed over by housing developers to pay for community infrastructure.
Sport England and British Cycling have also awarded £500,000 to the project.
