Environmental worries halt Herefordshire farm's poultry plans
- Published
A farm's plans to build poultry units housing up to 312,000 birds have been rejected over environmental concerns.
The proposals would have seen the six buildings put on a field at Green Farm, Lyonshall, Herefordshire.
The farm claimed the development would not have significant environmental impact.
But Herefordshire Council planners said the application did not have enough information to show it would not harm the rivers Wye and Lugg.
The farm had also not demonstrated there would be enough drainage to prevent an increased risk of flooding, they added.
In refusing the plans, the planners said the development could also be harmful to nearby Crump Oak Wood, an ancient woodland.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the planned buildings would have covered nearly two hectares (five acres) at the farm.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk