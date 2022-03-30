Worcestershire RSPCA sees increase in abandoned rabbits
An RSPCA branch has said it is "inundated" with unwanted rabbits.
Claire Wood, a volunteer at the Holdings Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre in Kempsey, Worcestershire, said since January 2022, seven stray rabbits had come into the centre's care, with three found dumped in a field.
There are currently 23 rabbits and two guinea pigs waiting for a new home.
Mrs Wood said people needed to be "educated" on the animals' needs.
"We think some may have been bought as pets during the recent Covid-19 lockdowns and are now being relinquished because children have lost interest," said Mrs Wood.
She added rabbits were the "third most popular animal but are the most misunderstood" and many people were not aware of their complex needs.
"People don't realise how big their accommodation has to be and how long rabbits live for," said Mrs Wood.
"It's upsetting that people take on the animals without thinking of the long-term commitments, then when circumstances change, give up on them," she added.
Although rabbit owners have not explicitly told the Kempsey centre the rising costs of living is the reason for some rabbits to be handed in, some have said it is because they can no longer afford to keep them.
On Sunday, the centre will be holding an open day for people to go to learn more about the animals before they decide to adopt.
The centre's website also has a rabbit care guide pet owners can be signposted to.
