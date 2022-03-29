Three dogs secured after Egdon attack on toddler
Three dogs have been secured following an attack on a two-year-old boy that left him in a critical condition, police have confirmed.
He was seriously hurt at an address in Egdon, Worcestershire, on Monday.
West Mercia Police said the dogs had been removed from the property and there was no risk to the public.
The attack followed a boy's mauling in Staffordshire at the weekend, over which two men have been arrested, police said on Tuesday.
Supt Rebecca Love from the West Mercia force said a "thorough investigation" into the "upsetting" Egdon attack was under way.
She added: "Our thoughts remain with the child and his family at this difficult time.
"Incidents of this nature are rare in our area but we do understand how distressing they can be for the local community."
It said the injured toddler was initially treated at Worcestershire Royal Hospital before being transferred to Birmingham Children's Hospital where his condition was described on Tuesday as "critical but stable".
The attack came after a series of separate incidents in which children were seriously injured or killed by dogs, including a mauling in Cannock, Staffordshire, on Saturday.
An eight-year-old boy sustained serious injuries in the Cannock attack, with a girl and woman also hurt.
He remains in hospital with facial injuries and his condition has been described as critical.
Police have arrested a 28-year-old man from the town on suspicion of owning a dog dangerously out of control causing injury, and a second man, aged 25, on suspicion of assisting an offender. A woman arrested over the attack has been bailed.
Earlier this month, Bella-Rae Birch died after being mauled by her family's pet dog in St Helens and Kyra Leanne King died after a dog attack at a Lincolnshire beauty spot.
