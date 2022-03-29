Three dogs secured after Egdon attack on toddler
Three dogs have been secured following an attack on a two-year-old boy that left him in a critical condition, police have confirmed.
The toddler was seriously injured at an address in Egdon, Worcestershire, at about 11:20 BST on Monday.
West Mercia Police said the dogs had been removed from the property and there was no risk to the public.
Supt Rebecca Love said a "thorough investigation" was under way after the "upsetting incident".
She added: "Our thoughts remain with the child and his family at this difficult time.
"Incidents of this nature are rare in our area but we do understand how distressing they can be for the local community."
It said the injured boy was initially treated at Worcestershire Royal Hospital before being transferred to Birmingham Children's Hospital where his condition was described on Tuesday as "critical but stable".
The attack followed a series of separate incidents in which children were seriously injured or killed by dogs.
On Saturday, an eight-year-old boy sustained serious injuries after being attacked in Cannock, Staffordshire.
He remains in hospital and a woman has been arrested on suspicion of owning a dog dangerously out of control.
Earlier this month, Bella-Rae Birch died after being mauled by her family's pet dog in St Helens and Kyra Leanne King died after a dog attack at a Lincolnshire beauty spot.
