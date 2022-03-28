Children in critical condition after dog attacks
Separate dog attacks in the West Midlands have left two children in a critical condition in hospital.
A two-year-old boy was seriously hurt at a property in Egdon, Worcestershire, on Monday.
It followed Saturday's attack on an eight-year-old boy in Cannock, Staffordshire.
The maulings come just weeks after separate and fatal attacks on two infant girls.
Earlier this month, Bella-Rae Birch died after being mauled by her family's pet dog in St Helens and Kyra Leanne King died after a dog attack at a Lincolnshire beauty spot.
Woman arrested
In Egdon, while police did not specify how many dogs were involved, they suggested it was more than one, and said the animals had been removed from the property and posed no risk to the public.
The animals were not thought to be breeds banned by law, the West Mercia force added.
In Cannock, a woman has been arrested over the attack which left an eight-year-old with facial injuries.
A girl, six, and woman, 35, who were also hurt during the incident, were receiving treatment for arm injuries, Staffordshire Police said.
The arrested woman, 51, was detained on suspicion of owning a dog dangerously out of control, causing injury. She has been bailed.
Officers from West Mercia Police remain at the scene after the toddler was attacked in Egdon earlier.
Ch Insp Fergus Green said: "This is an incredibly sad incident and our thoughts are with the young child and his family.
"Investigations are ongoing into the circumstances of the incident."
In the two fatal cases, Kyra Leanne King was set upon by what police called a husky dog at Ostler's Plantation, near Woodhall Spa, on 6 March. She was three months old.
Bella-Rae Birch, aged 17 months, was mauled in her own home in St Helens by an American Bully XL breed on 21 March.
There are four dog breeds banned in the UK: Pit Bull terrier, Japanese Tosa, Dogo Argentino and Fila Braziliero.
