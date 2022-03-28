Worcester dog attack: Boy, two, in critical condition
A two-year-old boy is in a critical condition following a dog attack.
The toddler was seriously injured by animals at an address in Egdon, Worcestershire, police said.
While police did not specify how many dogs were involved, they suggested it was more than one, and said they had been removed from the property and posed no risk to the public.
The animals were not thought to be breeds banned by law, the West Mercia force added.
Ch Insp Fergus Green said: "This is an incredibly sad incident and our thoughts are with the young child and his family.
"Investigations are ongoing into the circumstances of the incident."
A force spokesperson said the injured boy's family began to transport him to hospital themselves, but stopped en route at Worcester Countryside Centre - a venue in a city park - on the advice of the ambulance service.
He was then transported from there to Worcestershire Royal Hospital by ambulance, the spokesperson added.
Ch Insp Green said: "A police presence will remain in place at both Worcester Countryside Centre and the address in Egdon for some time."
