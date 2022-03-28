Redditch United: Tributes after non-league footballer's death

Redditch United
Tom Rankin's death was confirmed at the weekend by his club, Redditch United

Tributes have poured in from the footballing community after a non-league club confirmed the death of one of its players.

Tom Rankin, a former club captain of Redditch United, died at the weekend, the club said in a statement on Sunday.

Mr Rankin, 26, had been with the team for the past three seasons and "his loss will be felt by all at the club", is added.

Redditch's manager Matt Clarke tweeted: "A special person left us today."

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

The circumstances of Mr Rankin's death have not been revealed and the club said its thoughts were with his family.

Chairman David Faulkner said he was devastated by the news and had met with Mr Rankin's father.

"As we parted, he told me to go home and give my boys a hug. So humble," he added on Facebook.

The 26-year-old had been named among the substitutes for Redditch's 3-1 home defeat by AFC Rushden & Diamonds.

Their opponents were among many football clubs who tweeted their condolences and tributes.

Leamington FC said Mr Rankin had briefly played for them and his death was "a truly sad loss".

He was a former student of Loughborough University and its football team also paid tribute to him.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics