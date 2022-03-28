Worcestershire Royal Hospital A&E reopens after flooding
An investigation is to be carried out to find out why a hospital heating system failed and led to the emergency department temporarily closing.
A series of leaks at the Worcestershire Royal Hospital on Saturday caused "substantial amounts of water in the corridors", the NHS trust said.
Ambulances were diverted to other hospitals as engineers worked through the night to fix the system.
The A&E reopened at 16:00 GMT on Sunday.
Some equipment suffered minor damage.
Matthew Hopkins, chief executive of Worcestershire Acute NHS Trust, said the water "needed to be cleared before we could safely bring patients back into the main hospital".
He added the hospital was "broadly back to full operations" on Monday and he hoped the impact on patients would be limited.
