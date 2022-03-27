Worcestershire Royal Hospital A&E closed after series of leaks
- Published
Patients are being advised to stay away from a hospital emergency department after a series of leaks from water pipes.
Ambulances are also being diverted away from Worcestershire Royal Hospital.
Engineers had worked through the night to fix a number of plumbing issues caused by a failure of the heating system, said Worcestershire Acute NHS Trust.
The clean-up is likely to take several more days to fully complete, it said.
A number of services had been seriously affected by the leaks across the site on Saturday, the trust said, with teams continuing the clean-up and repair operation on Sunday.
The hospital remains on full divert in the interests of patient safety, it added.
Members of the public are being asked to seek advice from the NHS website on urgent care treatment and only attend the hospital if they need immediate treatment for a life-threatening condition, the trust said in a statement.
