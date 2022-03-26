Worcester taxi fares set for 20% rise after council backing
Taxi fares are set to go up by 20% in Worcester due to the rising cost of petrol.
City councillors backed a request by drivers which would see increases by that amount for hackney carriages.
The proposal will now go out for public consultation and if supported, the council estimates the new fares could be in place by June.
Haris Saleem, from Worcester Taxi Drivers Association, said a rise was desperately needed.
Drivers have been demanding an increase, with higher costs and fees, fuel and cost of living increases and the Covid-19 pandemic cited as reasons.
The city council's licensing and environment health committee backed the request by Worcester Taxi Association for a 20% rise at a meeting in the Guildhall on Thursday, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The increase in fares sees the initial cost of flagging a cab rising by 19% to £4.30, with a one-mile journey costing £5 and a two-mile journey going up to £7.
Special fares for late-night and bank holiday trips would be £5.50 initially.
A 20% increase in cab fares draws a parallel with changes in the price of fuel, with the average cost of petrol and diesel climbing by between 23% and 24% since 2017, according to the AA, when the last fare rise was introduced in Worcester.
Mr Saleem stated: "Oil prices are going up and up every day and we don't know when they are going to stop and I think it is time to look after the trade.
"We proposed, with a consultation from the trade and taxi base owners, what I think is a reasonable increase which considers the trade and the customers as well."
