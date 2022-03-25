Worcester school choir releases Ukraine charity single
A school choir has released a charity single in Ukrainian to raise funds for people affected by the war.
Pupils at King's Worcester recorded Shchedryk, a song written by Ukrainian composer Mykola Leontovych in 1916.
Soloist Sophie Lloyd said the choir had "put our heart and soul" into the recording.
All proceeds from download sales will go to the UK's Disasters Emergency Committee's humanitarian appeal.
The choir learnt the song in 30 minutes and a video of them performing it was recorded on 2 March and sent to schools in Kyiv.
Taking part had been an "honour", Ms Lloyd said, adding: "The single release doesn't just give hope and support to those in Ukraine, but also to those at war in other countries too."
The folk song traditionally heralded the coming of spring, telling the tale of a swallow flying into a household.
The school's director of music, Simon Taranczuk, said the performers wanted to send a positive message to those going through a "time of desperation".
His great-grandfather was from Kyiv and his father lived on the border of Ukraine and Poland during World War Two, he said.
The school has already raised more than £6,500 from charity days organised by pupils, including wearing yellow and blue clothing - Ukraine's national colours - and running cake sales.
