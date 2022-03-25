Special Education Needs: Fresh criticism of Worcestershire services
Parents demanding better support for children with special needs have called for a "seat at the table" in deciding how services are run.
Families in Worcestershire told councillors they wanted a permanent role in delivering services.
Concerns at weaknesses in the county's offer for children with special education needs and disabilities (SEND) were raised in an Ofsted review.
A cabinet member said he welcomed positive and negative feedback.
Parents and carers used a cabinet meeting on Thursday to raise issues, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Campaigners from SEND National Crisis Worcestershire, representing more than 500 families, said they were compelled to speak out after an "insulting" response from the council over concerns raised about services in February.
At the time, they signed an open letter to say they had no faith in operator Worcestershire Children's First (WCF), which is owned by the council.
Ofsted inspected SEND services in the county in November and found while there had been some improvements, "significant weaknesses" remained in four important areas.
In particular, it highlighted the fragile relationships with parents and carers, plus a lack of provision of adequate care plans.
On Thursday, Elena Round, whose 18-year-old son Billy has complex needs, told councillors they needed to "see what life was like in the real world for families" before "patting themselves on the back".
Another speaker, Karen Noakes, said improvements made elsewhere in children's services had come at the expense of children with SEND, adding families "deserved better".
A spokesperson for the campaign group said it was "ready and willing" to work with WCF but was not being given a "seat at the table".
Councillor Marcus Hart, cabinet member for education, said he would not be patting himself on the back but would "welcome positive and negative feedback".
He added the authority needed to be aware of "any dissatisfaction" with children's services but was "confident" the council's improvement plan would solve any problems.
