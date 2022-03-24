Malvern to get new Aldi after more than 200 support plans
- Published
A new supermarket will be built in Malvern after support from people living in the town.
More than 200 comments were submitted to Malvern Hills District Council, welcoming a planning application by Aldi.
The authority has now approved those plans, to build on a site off Grovewood Road, near Malvern Shopping Park.
Supporters said it would allow them to stay in Malvern, rather than travelling to Worcester or Ledbury.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the supermarket would have a 120-space car park and create around 40 jobs.
Partnership House, which used to be home to affordable housing providers Fortis Living, would be demolished to make way for the new supermarket.
Aldi said it had been looking for a site in the town "for some time" and planning officers who granted the approval said there were no better alternative sites in the area.
They also said the supermarket was unlikely to harm existing shops.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk