Worcester taxi drivers seek fare increase
- Published
Taxi drivers in Worcester have asked for a fare increase which could make journeys in the city the most expensive in the West Midlands.
They have asked to put the price of a two-mile journey up to £7.40 and said it was needed because of the rising cost of fuel.
An alternative proposal, by another taxi group, would see the same journey increasing to £7.
City councillors are due to discuss the proposals on Thursday.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the first proposal had come from Cathedral Cars and Central Taxis and would also see the fare for a one-mile journey increase to £5.
The second proposal, from the Worcester Taxi Association, would see the initial cost of flagging a cab rise by 19% to £4.30, with a one-mile journey costing £5.
'Trade will die'
Special fares for late-night and bank holiday trips would increase to £5.50 initially and rise to £6.30 and £9.10 for one and two-mile journeys, under their proposals.
The fares for longer journeys would also increase.
A 20% increase in fares would be roughly in line with the increase in the cost of fuel since 2017, when the taxi drivers last asked for a fare increase.
Earlier in the month dozens of taxi drivers attended a Worcester City Council licensing committee meeting to call for a fare increase.
They say their trade will die out unless the council agrees to increase fares.
Taxi groups around the country have been demanding similar changes, because of the rising cost of fuel.
