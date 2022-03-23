Council's bid to improve cycle routes in 'car dominated' Worcester
A multi-million pound plan to improve cycling and walking routes in Worcester has been laid out by the council.
Worcester City Council's proposal was backed at a meeting in the Guildhall on Tuesday.
The proposal included more than seven miles (11.2km) of new and upgraded routes as well as secure cycle parking.
However, Councillor Louise Griffiths expressed concern over the council's decision to make certain existing paths, suitable for cycling.
"Canal towpaths are not adequate cycling infrastructure nor are they local transport note (LTN) compliant," she said.
The list of measures also included the multi-million-pound Kepax Bridge across the River Severn from Gheluvelt Park and a new proposed bike hire scheme, which would likely include electric bikes.
The reported highlighted the issue of Worcester being a "car dominated" city.
An investigation which was commissioned by the council said the congestion on Worcester's roads was a "major inconvenience".
It added that with the "limited opportunities" for expanding roads, the community needed cycling and walking routes to be developed to accommodate the growing population.
The plan will now be sent to the Department for Levelling Up for approval.
