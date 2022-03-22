British firefighters take fire engine to Ukraine
Hereford and Worcester firefighters are heading to Poland with donations for fire services across the border in war-torn Ukraine.
They are part of a team of volunteers from across the UK taking 22 vehicles including fire engines and lorries full of lifesaving equipment.
Charity Fire Aid and the National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC) sent an initial delivery on 11 March.
Polish firefighters are arranging the onward deployment of kit into Ukraine.
"The Hereford and Worcester Fire Authority continually invests in new fire engines for the service, which this year has resulted in one older fire engine being available for donation to this worthy cause," said Area Commander Ade Elliott.
It came after the Home Office and NFCC requested that any equipment and vehicles that were due to be replaced, decommissioned or disposed of, be donated to Ukrainian firefighters.
Firefighters started their three-day journey across Europe to Poland on 19 March and were due to arrive on Tuesday.
Chief Fire Officer Jon Pryce from Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service (HWFRS) said: "The commitment and offers of support from our staff to assist in this initiative has been outstanding and we are pleased to do anything we can to help Ukraine's firefighters during this very difficult time.
"I'm proud that HWFRS has donated a fire engine and a considerable amount of surplus or end-of-life equipment, with two of our firefighters driving over to Europe to deliver it."