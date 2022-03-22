Leominster health centre given go ahead
A new health centre, including a GP surgery and pharmacy, has been given the go-ahead in Herefordshire.
The development will be built on disused ground at Marsh Court, alongside Mill Street, to the north of Leominster.
The move is aimed at improving access to services and increasing training and research, said the local clinical commissioning group (CCG).
Two current GP surgeries will merge ahead of the development.
Herefordshire and Worcestershire CCG has approved the move by the GP practices Marches and Westfield, which will become Ryelands Surgery.
The two-storey building will also have 81 parking spaces and a dedicated ambulance bay, said the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
