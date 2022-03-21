Plans for quarry work ahead of Herefordshire wildlife project
Plans have been put forward to extract sand and gravel from a site before turning it into a wildlife habitat.
Hereford Quarries has made the proposal for the 21-hectare area alongside the A49 between Wellington and Marden, Herefordshire.
It told the council up to 10 people would be employed at the site and be involved in transporting up to 10 lorry loads a day.
The bid includes using a hydraulic excavator to extract the material.
The firm has asked council planners for permission to build a mineral processing plant, lagoons, an office and staff cabin.
An air quality and dust assessment found the impact of the project was "anticipated to be negligible", the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The applicant said the site would be turned into a wetland and grassland habitat within 10 years.