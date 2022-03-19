Boy, 14, arrested on suspicion of Worcester rape
A 14-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape.
West Mercia Police said it had received reports a teenage girl was attacked at Ronkswood Hill Meadows Local Nature Reserve, Worcester, at about 20:00 on Friday.
The boy is in custody and officers want witnesses who were near the reserve on Friday night to come forward.
The girl was being supported by her family and specially trained officers, the force said.
Det Sgt Mark Wilson said: "Anyone visiting the nature reserve today will see a police presence in the area as part of our investigation.
"We will also be there to provide reassurance as we understand that this may cause some concern to local residents and people visiting the area."
