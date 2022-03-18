New chapter for '100-year-old' rescue cat in Worcester
- Published
A 21-year-old rescue cat that received re-homing offers from around the world has instead found a new place to live near the centre that cared for her.
Rather than head to her fans abroad, Morag - said to be 100 years old in human years - is starting a new life in Worcester after causing a stir online.
She was the oldest cat to ever come into the care of the RSPCA's branch in the city.
It left staff worrying her advanced years might put off adopters.
They nevertheless appealed on social media in a post that ended up being shared 3,000 times.
People in Australia, Japan and the USA all reported an interest in offering Morag a home after her original owner was no longer able to look after her.
But staff have since revealed it is Worcester where the popular pet will spend "her retirement".
Ned Cotton, who manages the RSPCA centre, said the international response had "absolutely overwhelmed" them, and added gifts were also sent in.
He said while Morag was "high maintenance, as you would expect from a senior cat", she needed a calm and quiet home, which had since been found for her.
Her new owner has reported Morag "really likes being picked up for a cuddle and purring loudly in everyone's ears".
The charity said the cat's favourite pastimes were "sleeping, mooching about and eating", and added her story had helped raise awareness of the branch, with more people inquiring about pet adoption.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk