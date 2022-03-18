Jack Jeffery: Funeral for rugby player who died after match injury
- Published
A funeral has been held for a rugby player who died after being injured during a game.
Jack Jeffery, 27, who lived in London, had been playing for Evesham Rugby Club, Worcestershire, when he was hurt in an away match.
The service was held at Vale Crematorium in Fladbury, Worcestershire.
His sister Daisy said the "sad day" would allow people to remember a "wonderful boy".
Evesham Rugby Club live-streamed the service and had set up a fund in Mr Jeffery's name to which people could donate instead of sending flowers.
Following Mr Jeffery's death in February, floral tributes were laid at the club, with more tributes coming from as far away as New Zealand and from figures such as World Rugby Chairman Sir Bill Beaumont, the former England and Lions captain.
There was also a minute's silence held before the England v Wales opening match in the Six Nations, while some clubs chose to retire Mr Jeffery's number 11 shirt.
Ms Jeffery said of the response: "It was incredible, it was very humbling and it kind of provided a bit of comfort - it was almost like the whole rugby community picked the whole family up and hugged us at a time when we really did need it most."
David Summerfield, chairman of Evesham Rugby club, said Mr Jeffery's death had been a "huge tragedy".
He said the player had scored 25 tries this season, "every one with a smile on his face".
He added: "Today we're not going to mourn Jack, we are actually going to celebrate Jack's life.
"He wore his heart on his sleeve, he was a lovely man, he would help the youngsters in the club, he would do anything for the club, he was a really good club man."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk