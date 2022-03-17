Worcester aims to boost tourism with £1.2m River Severn plan
- Published
A £1.2m scheme to attract more tourists to Worcester, has been revealed by the city council.
Among other things, it focuses on improving links between key landmarks and the River Severn.
A report by the local authority said Worcester lags behind other cathedral cities such as Gloucester and Exeter when it comes to visitor numbers.
Funding for work would in part come from the government's Towns Fund and £300,000 from a local philanthropist.
Councillors are due to discuss the report on 22 March, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Between 2017-19, 213,000 trips were made annually to Worcester compared with 264,000 to Gloucester, 318,000 to Lincoln and 470,000 to Exeter, the council report said.
"The city has failed to attract visitor numbers relative to its abundant cultural and heritage assets," it added.
Under the £1.2m plan, the Worcestershire Soldier exhibition would be moved to the Commandery from the city's art gallery and museum, to allow refurbishment of the facilities on Foregate Street.
Improvements would also be made to better connect Worcester Cathedral and St Andrew's Gardens with the River Severn to promote the city's Riverside Park and other cultural attractions.
If councillors approve the plan, it will be sent to the government's Department for Levelling Up for approval.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk