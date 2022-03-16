Motorist dies after car hits tree in Kidderminster
A man has died after his car hit a tree.
The motorist, in his 50s, was driving on the A448 Stone Hill, Comberton Road towards Kidderminster at 12:00 GMT on Tuesday when his vehicle left the road.
His car sustained "severe damage" West Mercia Police said, and he died at the scene.
Police appealed for anyone who saw the Silver Mercedes CLK Elegance, or who has dash-cam footage of the crash in Worcestershire to come forward.
