Ex-footballer Geoff Thomas receives MBE for charity work

Published
Image source, PA Media

Former England footballer Geoff Thomas has received an MBE for his charitable work.

Mr Thomas, who received nine caps for the national team, was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia in 2003, a year after he retired.

He subsequently raised millions of pounds for charity, became a patron of Cure Leukaemia and launched his own charity, The Geoff Thomas Foundation.

He received his honour from Princess Anne at Windsor Castle.

Mr Thomas was appointed an MBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours in June 2021.

At the time, Mr Thomas, from Redditch in Worcestershire, said he was "very humbled" to have been recognised.

Image source, Getty Images
Image caption,
The former midfielder was captain at Crystal Palace and spent four seasons at Wolves

When he was first diagnosed with leukaemia, the former Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers player was given three months to live, but overcame the illness two years later after treatment and a stem cell transplant.

