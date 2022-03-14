Bromsgrove coach fire: Operators rally to help firm after 'devastating' fire
A firm that lost 21 vehicles in a "devastating" fire is to continue its school transport services thanks to the help of other operators.
The blaze ripped through Kev's Cars and Coaches in Bromsgrove, Worcestershire, on Friday evening.
The fire destroyed 16 school buses and five coaches, leaving the firm with just one bus. No one was hurt.
But its bus services manager Des Rogers said other operators had rallied to help.
"The way people pull together in this business is just absolutely amazing. It's awe-inspiring to be honest," he said.
The firm, which was set up in 1975, mainly transports schoolchildren in Redditch and Bromsgrove.
Some public bus services have been affected, but it hopes most will resume this week.
Mr Rogers said Ian Mack, head of Birmingham's Green Bus Company, "offered his help and assistance straight away".
A Bewdley firm with a mini-bus and coach was also among those to help, offering "to lend us both", he added.
Up to 70 firefighters were called to the scene in Birmingham Road at about 22:00 GMT.
Mr Rogers said initial findings by the fire service suggested one of the vehicles had a mechanical or electrical fault in its engine compartment which led to a fire. But this was still to be confirmed and investigations continue.
The depot is in a fairly rural area and it was some time before the fire was spotted.
"By the time the fire brigade arrived, the vehicles were well alight," he said, adding he found a scene of "pure devastation".
He said the team had begun rebuilding the company already.
"We've built up the fleet to be one of the most modern and up-to-date fleets in the whole of the West Midlands and now unfortunately we've got to start again," he said.
Mr Rogers also thanked staff who had been "absolutely amazing".
"They were all here on Saturday, they were helping out, they were doing what they could," he said.
