Ian Kirwan: Redditch Asda stab victim 'cared deeply for others'
A man fatally stabbed outside an Asda has been described by his family as someone who cared deeply for the planet and other people.
Ian Kirwan, 53, from Redditch, was wounded near the store in Jinnah Road on Tuesday evening.
A 14-year-old boy appeared in court on Monday charged with murder.
Mr Kirwan's family said the software engineer was the warmest, kindest man who was always there for anybody in need.
They said they had been left devastated and distraught, by the death.
The family of the Jaguar Land Rover contractor said he was an accomplished musician, who was "passionately concerned about caring for the planet and justice for others".
"Ian had the warmest, silliest, daftest sense of humour that you couldn't help loving and laughing at. He brought great comfort to those around him and gave the best bear hugs that made you feel safe, protected and loved."
His wife of 20 years had been left heartbroken, the statement continued.
"She has now been robbed of her future with him."
The family thanked an off-duty nurse who tried to save Mr Kirwan at the scene and "who was there with him at the end".
Supermarket staff, paramedics and police were also thanked along with all those that had laid flowers at the supermarket.
"No one ever imagines losing someone in this terrible way, so senseless and needlessly.
"A hole has been created in our lives that can never be filled but the love and support we have received is helping us begin to try to find a way to work through this awful tragedy."
Police are continuing to question another youth on suspicion of murder.
A total of 12 people have been arrested over the incident, with three youths released on bail and seven others facing no further action.
