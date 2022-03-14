Ian Kirwan: Further murder arrest after supermarket stabbing
- Published
A further youth has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was fatally stabbed outside a supermarket.
Ian Kirwan, 53, from Redditch, was attacked near Asda in Jinnah Road, Redditch, on Tuesday evening.
A total of 12 people have been arrested with three youths released on bail and seven others facing no further action.
A 14-year-old boy was charged with murder last week and is due to appear at Worcester Crown Court later. Police are still appealing for witnesses.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.