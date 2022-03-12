Youths released after Redditch Asda stabbing
- Published
Ten youths arrested over the death of a man who was fatally stabbed outside a supermarket have been released or bailed, police say.
Ian Kirwan, 53, from Redditch, was attacked near Asda in Jinnah Road, Redditch, on Tuesday evening.
A 14-year-old boy appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates' Court on Friday charged with his murder.
Three youths have been released on bail and seven others are facing no further action, West Mercia Police said.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.