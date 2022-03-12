Tributes to 'loving' daughter killed in Droitwich fire
- Published
The family of a woman who died in a fire have paid tribute to a "fun and loving" daughter and mother.
Amanda Rowe was pronounced dead at the scene of the blaze at a property in Meadow Court in Droitwich on 15 February.
Her death is being treated as unexplained and believed to be an isolated incident, West Mercia Police said.
Her family said the 38-year-old was "full of life".
"Mandy was full of life and loved to dance; she was fun and loving, and was always around to make people laugh," they said in a statement.
"Mandy was a wonderful daughter, mother, sister and aunty, and she will be dearly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her."
