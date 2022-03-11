Redditch Asda stabbing: Boy, 14, charged with murder
- Published
A 14-year-old boy has been charged with murder after a man died following an attack outside a supermarket.
Ian Kirwan, from Redditch, was stabbed near Asda in Jinnah Road in the town at about 19:20 GMT on Tuesday.
A further three youths were arrested on Thursday, in addition to eight arrests made earlier in the week, West Mercia Police said.
The teenager is due to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates' Court later.
Three youths, including the boy charged with murder, remain in custody, said the force.
Of the 11 arrested, one has been released on bail and seven released with no further action.
Officers are continuing to ask any witnesses to come forward.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk