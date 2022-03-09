Eight quizzed over Redditch Asda stab death
Eight youths are being questioned on suspicion of murder after a man died following an attack outside a supermarket.
Ian Kirwan, from Redditch, was stabbed near Asda in Jinnah Road in the town at about 19:20 GMT on Tuesday.
Two youths were arrested on Wednesday, in addition to six arrests made on Tuesday, West Mercia Police said.
Officers believe three other youths may have been involved and appealed for them to come forward.
Speaking outside the supermarket on Wednesday, Det Ch Insp Leighton Harding confirmed the identify of the 53-year-old victim.
'Awful time'
"Although formal identification has yet to take place, with permission of his family, I can inform you that that man was 53-year-old Ian Kirwan from Redditch," he said.
"Our thoughts are very much with his family at this awful time and we are offering them our full support."
Det Ch Insp Harding said Mr Kirwan was treated by paramedics for a stab wound, but died at the scene.
Appealing for the three other youths, whose ages have not been revealed by police, to contact the force, he added: "This group were not local to Redditch and all travelled to the town from the south Birmingham area.
"Safer Neighbourhood Officers have increased patrols in Redditch and will maintain a highly visible presence in the area over the coming days.
"We also ask anyone with any information that could assist our enquiries to please get in touch."
Anyone who is feeling traumatised by what happened can contact local community group Redditch Self Defence, which said it was providing free counselling and support services.
