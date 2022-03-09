Landowner charged over River Lugg damage in Herefordshire
A man has been charged with damaging the protected River Lugg after an investigation into unauthorised activity including dredging.
John Price, who owns land either side of the Herefordshire river, is being prosecuted by Natural England and the Environment Agency.
He will appear at Kidderminster Magistrates' Court, the agencies said.
The river is a designated Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) and is home to a range of animals.
The land area in question was on or near Day House Farm, Kingsland, Herefordshire, the agencies said.
The Environment Agency said it was charging Mr Price with several offences including, damaging the stability of the banks, failing to take reasonable precautions to prevent agricultural pollution, discharging silt into the river and wilfully disturbing spawn or spawning fish.
Charges being brought by Natural England include, dumping materials, modifying the watercourse and natural features, using vehicles to disturb species of interest, destroying flora and fauna, river habitats and fish populations.
The charges - which also include breaching a stop notice - relate to December 2020 and to further activity which Mr Price is alleged to have carried out a year later in December 2021.
