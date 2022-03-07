Worcester Warriors: Rugby club flooded with Ukrainian donations
- Published
A rugby club has been inundated with donations after opening as a collection centre for essential items to help Ukrainian refugees.
Worcester Warriors opened on Saturday as a donation point to take in a range of items including pillows, nappies and canned food.
The response from the public has already filled one of their bars, the club said.
They have now appealed for volunteers to help them pack the donations.
A list of essential items was published by the club on their website and it urged people not to donate other things to avoid wastage.
The donations will support the Caritas Internationalis charity in Ukraine and Poland which the club said would transport them through a humanitarian corridor.
