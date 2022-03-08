'They have been without electricity for four days'
- Published
A Hereford woman said she feels helpless after her family's village in Ukraine was bombed by Russian troops.
Kate's uncle, cousins and godson, who are sleeping in shelters and cellars, have no electricity or running water and are running out of food.
The resident, who has been in the UK for 19 years, is Latvian born, but her entire family are north east of Kyiv.
She said it felt "horrible" being here as "you can't go and help physically".
Kate added: "What I can do maximum... [is] fly for example to Poland.
"But I can't go inside and help them and take them from there. It's no chance. It's not possible and that is the worst thing... You don't know what to do, how to help."
Kate said there were Russian soldiers at a bridge and people "can't go out, so [nobody] in, [nobody] out."
"They [have been] without electricity for four days," she added. "When you don't have the electricity, you don't have a signal, so [it means] your phone is dead.
"[From] time to time there was a neighbour. They have [a] generator yeah, so they charge the phone that text... and say... 'we're alive'.
"But we can't talk... We don't know what's happened."
Kate showed the BBC a video of the remains of a neighbour's house, which was demolished.
She stated: "That's inside a house, should be, so it's even the walls... Nothing.
"So it's burned completely."
Asked about a family video she had seen, she said: "It's like a second home. I can't believe it. I've been on that street. I walk on that street."
