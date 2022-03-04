BBC News

Herefordshire Shop Local cardholders to be given £10 boost

The Shop Local card was launched to help retailers and producers through the pandemic

Cards that are part of a project encouraging people to shop locally have been topped up with an additional £10.

Herefordshire Council has previously offered every household in the county a free Shop Local card that gave them £15 to spend at shops in the area.

Nearly 60,000 out of the eligible 90,000 applied for one under a scheme that uses Covid recovery fund money.

Cards have been used in more than 1,600 businesses in Herefordshire, with more than £425,000 being spent.

The Shop Local project was designed to help local producers and retailers.

The additional £10 is automatically being added, but the £25 needs to be spent before the end of the month.

