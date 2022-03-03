Ukrainian man 'feels powerless' as family shelters from attacks in Kyiv
A Ukrainian man feels powerless not being able to contact family in Kyiv and says "you just think the worst".
Serg Lyevashov said his mother, brother and sister, along with their families, had been sheltering in the subway under the city from Russian attacks .
He lives with his wife in Hagley, Worcestershire, and said he tried to talk to them every day.
"When you cannot get hold of your family for a period of time, you just think the worst," he said.
"You just think 'am I going to see them again?' You feel powerless, you just cannot do anything about it."
He spoke to his sister Sophia on BBC Hereford and Worcester and she told him people in Kyiv kept fighting but "we live in subway, bomb shelters and we do not know when we can return home".
His fears for their safety and not being able to contact them at times had taken a toll, Mr Lyevashov said.
"It has got to the point that I have completely run out of emotions even to talk to people about it because I have nothing left," he said.
Working with his wife Kirsty, the couple launched a fundraiser to pay for aid to help people in Ukraine.
Mrs Lyevashov said it was usually her husband who "holds everybody together" and offers to help anybody.
They wanted to raise £1,000 but have already had more than £5,500 donated and said they had been "absolutely overwhelmed" by the response.
"People we have never met before, they are reaching out and offering... help," Mr Lyevashov said.
