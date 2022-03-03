Ombersley crash: Two drivers killed in A449 collision
Two men have died after their cars collided in Worcester.
The crash happened at about 21:30 GMT on Wednesday on the A449 at Ombersley, in Worcestershire.
Ambulance staff found both drivers in a critical condition and they were pronounced dead at the scene.
West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "It immediately became apparent that nothing more could be done to save them and they were confirmed deceased at the scene."
The road was closed overnight in both directions and reopened on Thursday morning.
