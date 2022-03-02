Birds culled after Herefordshire avian flu outbreak
- Published
An avian flu outbreak has been identified at a country estate.
Herefordshire Council said it was supporting the Eastnor Castle Estate, near Ledbury, and steps had been taken to reduce the spread.
David Littlewood, the estate's general manager, said one bird house had been affected and animals there had been culled.
He said the estate was working with the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) and following its advice.
The local authority said it was also working with the APHA and the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra), with officers visiting properties in the surrounding area to speak with residents who keep birds, to assess and report any risks.
An Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) in place across the UK, it said, and it is now a legal requirement for all bird keepers to keep their birds indoors and to follow biosecurity measures.
People are advised to report sick or dead birds to Defra.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk