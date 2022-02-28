Droitwich shop wins appeal against £35k Covid lockdown fines
The owners of a card and gift shop who repeatedly refused to close during coronavirus lockdowns have won an appeal against a £35,000 fine.
Alasdair and Lydia Walker-Cox, of Grace Cards and Books in Droitwich, were told to pay the sum last year.
They argued the shop qualified for exemption because it sold icing, sweets and publications. But in August a judge had called this reasoning a "fig leaf".
However, the couple won an appeal at Worcester Crown Court on Friday.
Mr Walker-Cox and his wife Lydia kept the shop open in November 2020 when rules required non-essential businesses to close to help stop the spread of coronavirus. Financial compensation schemes were also extended.
Footage of police officers warning the couple at the premises in St Andrews Square were circulated widely on social media.
At the time, Mr Walker-Cox told the BBC it was staying open "on principle" and to pay bills.
"If we shut we won't be able to pay suppliers, the rent, let alone support the family," he said.
Wychavon District Council said its food offering was "not substantial enough" to detract from the business's core activity as a card and gift shop.
The couple were initially handed a £1,000 fixed penalty notice and received four other fines when they continued to remain open.
At Kidderminster Magistrates' Court last August, they denied they had breached lockdown rules between November and December 2020 and February and March 2021.
But at the time district judge Ian Strongman said he had listened to their argument about how they should be treated like a newsagent, but could not interpret the rules that way.
