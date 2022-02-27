Emergency cash to be offered to Worcestershire flood victims
Emergency financial support will be offered to residents and businesses in Worcestershire who suffered damage due to flooding.
Earlier this month, several areas in the county were flooded after a swollen River Severn burst its banks.
At one stage, a severe flood warning was issued in Bewdley and parts of Worcester were also left underwater.
The county council said affected residents would be eligible for a one-off grant of £250.
Businesses affected by floodwaters will be able to claim £1,000.
Applications will open this week with further details set to be announced, the council added and people will be able to apply until 15 April.
The authority estimated about 200 properties in Worcestershire have been affected by flooding.
