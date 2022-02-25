River Severn: Near-miss 'tragedy' revealed amid flood warnings
People in towns blighted by River Severn flooding are being warned water is still "flowing fast" after a pedestrian was rescued from "tragedy".
Earlier this week, Bewdley in Worcestershire and Ironbridge in Shropshire were once more hit by floods following rain in consecutive storms.
As the weekend approaches, formal danger-to-life warnings for the towns have been scaled down.
But more than 25 less severe alerts remain in place along the Severn.
Bewdley and Ironbridge both saw evacuations as the Severn rushed towards properties as it had in early 2021, with one community chief calling it "the new normal", and another labelling the situation an "annual cycle of misery".
River levels were still high, the Environment Agency (EA) said, adding care was needed around the edges of rivers "which remain swollen" and were "flowing fast".
Worcester and Shrewsbury were also disrupted by floods, with Shropshire Council revealing that "amazingly quick-thinking CCTV operators" in the latter "prevented tragedy" this week, after a pedestrian was spotted stumbling through water late at night.
The alarm was raised and the fire service carried the person to safety, the authority said.
The 27 flood warnings in place on Friday morning include 16 in Worcestershire, with two of those applying to Bewdley where temporary defences were breached on Tuesday, and four in the Upton-upon-Severn area.
Six warnings for Shropshire include one at the Wharfage in Ironbridge, where the earlier severe flood warning had applied.
The EA said its community officers were in Shrewsbury on Wednesday and Worcestershire on Thursday collecting data and updating the public on the latest situation.
West Mercia Police said it would continue to "engage and offer support to those who have been affected".
