River Severn flooding: Severe warning for Bewdley remains
- Published
A severe warning, meaning danger to life, remains in force for a town hit by flooding from the swollen River Severn.
The alert for Bewdley, Worcestershire, stays in place despite river levels peaking on Wednesday. A severe warning for Ironbridge, Shropshire, is lifted.
The Met Office said areas "experiencing flood impacts" could expect things to stay the same for the next two days.
It added while more rain was due, there would not be "huge amounts".
Elsewhere in Worcestershire, many routes around Worcester city centre were closed on Thursday morning.
A contraflow system was in operation on New Road, but the peak has also passed in the city which experienced flooding earlier this week following heavy rain amid back-to-back storms.
The recent weather saw more than 30 flood warnings put in place along the River Severn.
In Bewdley, the river overtopped defences at Beales Corner on Tuesday.
The Environment Agency (EA) said severe flooding to homes and main roads was expected to continue, with water levels "forecast to remain high for a prolonged period due to further rainfall this week".
This is the fourth year in a row the town has flooded, with temporary flood defences also breached during Storm Christoph in January 2021.
Plans for permanent flood defences at Beales Corner are under way, the EA says.
The main bridge over the Teme in Tenbury, Worcestershire, has been reopened following Wednesday's closure to allow for the removal of flood debris.
In Shropshire, major routes into Shrewsbury have reopened, but the bus station remains shut because of an electrical fault.
Shropshire Council said for safety, temporary bus terminals would be used at Abbey Foregate, by Theatre Severn and New Park Road.
Due to "the significant reduction in town centre parking", the authority asked people to use the park-and-ride system. Raven Meadows, St Julian's, Frankwell Main, and Riverside car parks have been closed.
