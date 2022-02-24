River Severn flooding: Severe warning in Bewdley remains
- Published
A severe warning, meaning danger to life, remains in force for a town after communities across the River Severn were affected by flooding.
It still applies in Bewdley, Worcestershire, even though river levels peaked on Wednesday, but one for Ironbridge in Shropshire was lifted.
The Met Office has said for the areas "experiencing flood impacts, that will stay the case" for Thursday and Friday.
Many routes around Worcester city centre were closed on Thursday morning.
A contraflow system remained in operation in New Road, but the peak has also passed in the city.
Tenbury bridge, which was closed for the removal of flood debris on Wednesday, has now reopened.
Major routes into Shrewsbury have reopened and a number of car parks are back in use.
In Bewdley, the Severn overtopped defences at Beales Corner following heavy rain on Tuesday afternoon.
This is the fourth year in a row the town has flooded, with temporary flood defences also failing during Storm Christoph last January.
Plans for permanent flood defences at Beales Corner were under way, the Environment Agency said.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk