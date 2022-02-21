Worcester school's classroom plans for autistic pupils to be approved
- Published
Plans for classrooms designed for children with autism are set to be given the green light.
Christopher Whitehead Language College, on Bromwich Road in Worcester, has put forward plans for a detached, single-storey specially designed teaching facility.
Designs include new classrooms, breakout rooms, offices, a meeting room, toilets and a kitchenette.
Worcester City Council planning officers recommended it be approved.
A report, which will be discussed by councillors at their meeting in the Guildhall on Thursday, said the new school building was well-designed, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
A statement from the college, which was included with the application, said the new building had been designed to have a "calming and minimal appearance".
"This is achieved with the simple form of the building along with a simple palette of materials and colours that allows the building to sit quietly within its setting and have a welcoming and calming feel," it said.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk