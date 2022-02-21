Flood warnings remain in place in West Midlands region
Multiple flood warnings are in place in the West Midlands region as a yellow weather warning for wind remains.
Twenty-one flood warnings apply on rivers in Herefordshire and Worcestershire, with 11 in Shropshire.
The Environment Agency put barriers up in Bewdley, Worcestershire, and Ironbridge and Shrewsbury in Shropshire.
Flooding driven by heavy rain has prompted evacuations in parts of the UK as Storm Franklin hits.
In Worcestershire, there are warnings along the length of the Severn, with flood pumps deployed in Worcester and Powick, and flood gates closed in Upton upon Severn.
Flooding has affected roads around Leintwardine, Walford and Adforton in Herefordshire.
Temporary barriers are up in Hereford, where water levels in the Wye are expected to peak at lunchtime.
The river burst its banks in Clun in Shropshire and in Llanymynech, on the border with Wales, four people had to be rescued after getting stuck in their cars.
In Shrewsbury, where river levels are expected to peak on Tuesday, flood barriers went up in Frankwell, with car parks along the Severn shut.
In Ironbridge the Wharfage is closed along with Ferry Road in Jackfield.
